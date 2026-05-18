Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi accused the Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent of sexually exploiting a female inmate who became pregnant. He alleged a cover-up conspiracy to destroy evidence and demanded action from CM Hemant Soren.

Marandi Alleges Conspiracy, Cover-up in Jharkhand Jail

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Monday, levelled accusations against the Superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail, alleging a conspiracy to assault female inmates and destroy evidence over the incident of alleged sexual exploitation of a female inmate surfaced, after she was found pregnant in Jail.

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In a post on X, Marandi termed the incident shameful and alleged that the victim was "repeatedly physically exploited" by the Jail Superintendent amid judicial custody.

Citing what he described as "reliable information," the BJP leader alleged that efforts were being made to destroy biological and forensic evidence by shifting the victim to "secret locations" and medical facilities under the pretext of treatment.

He further accused the Jail Inspector General (IG) of attempting to shield the accused and tamper with evidence in the matter.

"What happened behind the bars of the jail has shamed the entire state of Jharkhand. The incident of a female prisoner, held in judicial custody in Ranchi's Hotwar Jail, being repeatedly physically exploited by the Jail Superintendent and becoming pregnant is extremely serious, shameful, and a shocking assault on humanity. Reliable information has come to light that a conspiracy is underway to take the victim female inmate, to secret locations and medical facilities under the pretext of treatment and illness, in order to destroy biological evidence and forensic proof. The Jail IG himself is playing an active role in covering up this case, making files disappear, and providing protection to the guilty Jail Superintendent. Witnesses to the illicit activities, the movement of officials, and the entire sequence of events--employees who were present--are also being systematically transferred here and there in an attempt to silence them," he wrote.

LoP Urges CM Soren, National Commissions to Intervene

Raising concerns over the matter, the LoP asked Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren to take cognisance of the matter and dismiss the Jail IG from the post, adding that the government's silence on the matter will indicate their complicity in such acts of exploitation against women.

He also asked the National Commission for Women, the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Minorities, the High Court, and the Supreme Court to take action on the matter.

"@HemantSorenJMM ji, listen clearly: if the Superintendent who physically exploited the woman held in judicial custody and the Jail IG who is destroying evidence are not relieved of their duties and arrested, then it will be proven that you and your top officials are also complicit in such heinous acts like the exploitation of women imprisoned in jails. The National Commission for Women, the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Minorities, the Hon'ble High Court, and the Hon'ble Supreme Court should take cognizance and take action against the physical harassment and heinous acts being perpetrated against women in Jharkhand's jails," he wrote.

BJP Spokesperson Alleges Cover-up, Demands Judicial Probe

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo also expressed concerns over the incident, stating that a "black business" has been exposed.

He said that LoP Marandi has written to the jail authorities inquiring about the details of the incident. He further alleged that senior officials, including the Jail IG, got engaged in a cover-up, adding that the test came back negative in the later report due to a potential abortion done to settle the matter.

"It's shocking, unbelievable. Tell me, inside the high walls of this jail, the game of this black business has been exposed. Now tell me, the leader of the opposition Babulal Marandi ji has also written a letter and has asked the jail authorities that when for the first time that woman prisoner was tested with a pregnancy kit, she turned out to be pregnant. After that a massive cover-up operation was carried out in which all the big officials including the Jail IG were involved in settling this entire matter, her abortion was probably done. She was quietly taken outside the jail and her abortion was done in private clinics, after that when her report came, the pregnancy test came negative in it," he told ANI.

He hit out at the Chief Minister, raising questions over the security of the female prisoners in the state. He called for a judicial inquiry into the matter, alleging the involvement of senior officials.

"Naturally, it will come negative after the abortion, so this entire matter exposes that in the Hemant government, even women prisoners are not safe inside the jail, they are being sexually exploited, they are being raped. And what's even more shameful is that attempts are being made to suppress this entire incident, this is a truly hair-raising incident. And there should be a judicial inquiry into this, there should be an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge. Now, if the jail administration investigates this, we won't believe it at all because big people are involved in this cover-up. We don't have faith in the police, in the Jharkhand police, you get this incident, this gruesome incident, investigated by a sitting High Court judge. When daughters are not safe even inside jails in this state, where they are raped and attempts are made to suppress it, then you conduct an investigation, conduct a judicial investigation," he added. (ANI)