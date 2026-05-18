The Enforcement Directorate arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla in an alleged bank fraud case. AAP leader Atishi slammed the move, calling it a BJP-led attempt to intimidate the party and acquire its organizational data in Goa.

AAP Leader Deepak Singla Arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, officials said.

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Earlier in the day, the ED conducted a raid at Singla's residence in Delhi as part of its investigation into the alleged fraud case. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Atishi Slams BJP, Alleges Misuse of ED in Goa

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "acquire organisational data" of her party after Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches were conducted at the residence of AAP leader Deepak Singla in Goa.

In a post on X, Atishi said the searches come amid what she described as AAP's "growing popularity" in Goa, alleging that the BJP was attempting to intimidate party workers through enforcement actions. "With Aam Aadmi Party's popularity growing in Goa, BJP's loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well! From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa. Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP!" Atishi wrote in the post.

'Next Target is Goa After Bengal, Punjab'

In a separate video message shared on X, She alleged that the ED raided the residence of the AAP leader Sanjeev Arora after he refused to join the BJP, while those who joined the party, including former AAP MP Ashok Mittal, were spared. "The whole country saw how the BJP used ED against TMC in the Bengal elections. The agency IPAC, which was fighting the elections for TMC, sent the workers to jail. All the data of TMC's organisation was stolen through ED before the elections. After the elections, everyone was released from jail. After the Bengal elections, the next attack was on Punjab. In Punjab, raids were launched on the houses of common party leaders. No action was taken on the BJP leaders who ran away. But leaders like Sanjeev Arora, who refused to join the BJP, were sent to jail. And now, after Punjab, the next target is Goa," she said in the video message.

She questioned the "raids" on the residences of AAP Goa co-incharge Deepak Singla and other party workers, describing it as the BJP's attempt to downplay AAP in Goa, amid the party's "growing popularity."

Background on Sanjeev Arora's Arrest

Earlier on May 9, Punjab Minister and AAP leader Sanjeev Arora was also arrested following a day-long search at his four premises, including his residence, his associated entities, and one office premises belonging to Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), which is also under the agency's scanner in the case. (ANI)