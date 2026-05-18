A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after a local youth allegedly assaulted him for refusing to hand over Rs 200 for liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after a local youth allegedly assaulted him for refusing to hand over Rs 200 for liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The incident took place in Shahpur Qutub village under the Roravar police station limits, police said on Sunday.

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The victim’s family also accused a police outpost officer of slapping the injured teenager and refusing to help when they approached the police checkpost after the attack.

According to the boy’s grandmother, Dharmavati, the teenager was standing outside his house on Friday night when a village youth allegedly approached him and demanded Rs 200 to buy liquor. When the boy refused, the accused allegedly began beating him with slippers before dragging him into a nearby house and continuing the assault.

The family alleged that the attackers hammered six cobbler nails into the teenager’s head during the brutal attack, leaving him critically injured.

The boy said, “A local youth saw Rs 200 in my pocket and asked me to buy liquor for him. When I refused, he and his associates started beating me with slippers and later nailed my head. When I went to the police checkpost to complain, a sub-inspector slapped me and drove me away.”

The injured teenager was later rushed to the district hospital by his family. Doctor Husain Qasmi, posted at the government hospital, confirmed the severity of the injuries.

“The boy had multiple nails hammered into his head. He was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for advanced medical care,” the doctor said.

Police said a case has been registered and legal action is underway. DSP Narender Singh said, “A case has been filed under BNS section 109 (attempt to murder).”

SHO Bansidhar Pandey added that legal proceedings under juvenile law had also been initiated.