A flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced severe turbulence, causing a sudden 300-foot drop that injured multiple passengers and crew. A passenger, Shilpi Jain, shared her 'near-death experience' in a viral video, recounting the terrifying moments inside the cabin.

A normal trip from Phuket to Delhi became terrifying when the plane experienced extreme turbulence and is reported to have abruptly fallen about 300 feet. Numerous passengers and members of the cabin staff were hurt in the event. Injured individuals were sent to the hospital for treatment once the plane touched down at its destination.

Shilpi Jain, a passenger on the same flight, described the occurrence after it happened, calling it a "near-death experience." She displayed her boarding card and claimed to be in seat 23F toward the back of the plane when the turbulence started in the video that she uploaded to her Instagram account.

“Jo flight Phuket se Delhi aa rahi thi, usme kaafi passengers injured huye hain and cabin crew bhi injured hua hai. Uss flight mein main bhi thi (The passengers and the cabin crew on the flight that was coming from Phuket to Delhi were injured. I was on the flight as well)," she said at the beginning of the video.

According to her, there was an abrupt dip in the aeroplane, which threw people from their seats and caused them to crash into the cabin ceiling. She recounted terrifying events inside the plane, claiming that the collision injured a number of nearby passengers.

Jain went on to commend the cabin staff for helping passengers throughout the event. She said, however, that they requested that travellers refrain from posting videos of the event on social media.

“Crew members ne kaafi acche se support kiya, that I appreciate. But un logon ne ek cheez boli, ki video banake kahin mat daalna, isse hamari reputation ko thes pahunchega, reputation kharab hogi (The crew members were really supportive. However, they asked us not to film any video and post on social media as it might impact their reputation)," she explained.

Jain claimed that stretchers were not immediately available. Some passengers were then transported using wheelchairs. At last, she urged people to fly with airlines that people are very confident about.

Watch Viral Video

The caption accompanying her post read, “Air India Incident. Near Death Experience."

The video has since drawn widespread attention on social media, with users expressing concern over the incident, while some said that the passenger made the video solely for views.