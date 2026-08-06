Content creator Sourav Joshi and his wife, Avantika, booked an entire IndiGo flight to give a group of underprivileged school children their first-ever flying experience. The couple chronicled the memorable day, which included the flight from Haldwani to Noida, followed by dinner and a visit to a gaming arcade.

Content creator Sourav Joshi recently booked an entire flight for a group of underprivileged school children, giving many of them their first-ever experience of flying. Joshi and his wife, Avantika, revealed the touching gesture on a YouTube video where they chronicled the kids' memorable day from beginning to end.

Before the party departs for Pantnagar Airport in Haldwani, a bus carrying pupils arrives at Joshi's house at the start of the video. Joshi disclosed that he had reserved the kids' whole IndiGo flight. It was difficult to overlook the enthusiasm. Many of the kids expressed surprise that they were finally seated inside an aeroplane when they boarded the aircraft.

Additionally, Avantika posted snippets of the day on Instagram. Before the party left for the airport, she claimed the day started with a visit to a temple to ask for blessings. Before boarding the trip, the kids were given their boarding permits and even enjoyed a special greeting at the airport.

She said that because it was the kids' first time flying, they were anxious and afraid throughout takeoff. To make them feel at ease and enjoy the trip, she and Sourav continued to converse with them. During the landing, a few kids were particularly nervous, but the pair remained by their side.

Following their arrival at Noida International Airport, the party took a bus to a restaurant where they all had a hearty supper. Later, they went to a gaming arcade, where they spent time exploring the space, eating pizza, and playing games.

The kids took a bus back to Haldwani as the day came to a close. Before eventually going back to their own home at approximately four in the morning, Sourav and Avantika personally dropped them off.

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The thoughtful gesture won widespread appreciation online. One user wrote, "This is just so beautiful and full of love! Seeing those absolute joys and bright smiles on the kids' faces truly melts the heart."

Another commented, "Bahut khushi hui. Aap sab bahut pyara kaam kar rahe ho."

One user wrote, "Ye aapne bahut hi accha kaam kiya jo gareeb baccho ke sapno ko bhi udaan di."

The simple day trip turned into a lifelong memory for the children, many of whom experienced the joy of air travel for the very first time.