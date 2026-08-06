The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a nationwide grassroots campaign, 'Kya Bolti Public,' starting in September. Inspired by Nehru, Ambedkar, and Gandhi, the movement will focus on social justice and operate as a pressure group, not a political party.

Following its high-profile Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET paper leak, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced on Thursday that it will launch a nationwide grassroots outreach campaign titled "Kya Bolti Public" starting in September.

A movement based on secularism and social justice

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke emphasised that the movement will stay anchored in constitutional principles, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi to champion secularism and social justice. "CJP will be guided by the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar, and Gandhi; we are secular, and we will work towards social justice," Dipke said.

Set to kick off in September, the nationwide tour aims to shift the narrative back to the citizens. Dipke noted the initiative is a response to widespread public engagement, stating, "The public needs to voice their opinions, and it's time to listen to their voice. If you don't listen, the public will take to the streets."

'Dangerous situation' for democracy, says Dipke

Dipke launched a sharp critique of India's current democratic landscape, expressing grave concern over the state of institutions like the Election Commission and warning against election manipulation. Dipke also claimed that the state of India's democratic institutions is in a "dangerous situation", particularly the Election Commission.

"Institutional accountability is in a dangerous situation in our country today. This is a dangerous sign for our democracy. Earlier, voters used to choose a government. Today, the government is deciding who will vote. Democracy cannot work like this. We have to fix the accountability of the Election Commission. Until we do this, election manipulation will continue in the country," he said.

Going further, he spoke about the expectation for the movement. "I want to say that if you think one person can solve everything, that's not how it works. Anyone telling you they can solve all problems is lying, and we saw the biggest example of this in 2014," he said.

Dipke said the announcement came in response to sustained public interest in the party's next steps following the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi over NEET paper leak. "I am happy to share that many people have been messaging and commenting, asking what we'll do next. We are making an announcement: in September, the Cockroach Janata Party will launch a nationwide campaign," he said.

"It will be a nationwide tour called 'Kya Bolti Public.' Because what's needed now is to talk about the public; the public needs to voice their opinions, and it's time to listen to their voice. If you don't listen, the public will take to the streets," he said.

CJP will not contest elections

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das put rumours to rest by clarifying that the collective will not contest elections or register as a formal political party, noting that forming one under the current national climate would be counterproductive. "We are not forming a political party; we will operate solely as a pressure group," Das said.

"We know that younger people want the Cockroach Janata Party to become a political party, but at this time, with the situation in the nation right now, creating a new political party would not be beneficial," he said.

New leadership unveiled

Alongside the campaign announcement, CJP unveiled its organisational leadership, with the most notable designations being Abhijeet Dipke as the Convener, Saurabh and Ashutosh as Co-conveners, and Deepak Baliyan as Co-in-charge. (ANI)