A viral video shows a heated dispute between a female customer and a taxi driver over fare payment for a trip from Noida to Delhi. The woman accused the driver of misconduct and dropping her at the wrong location, while the driver insisted she refused to pay the fare. The confrontation has sparked mixed reactions online.

A furious dispute about payment between a female customer and a taxi driver has gone viral online. The woman allegedly refused to pay the fee at the end of her ride from Noida to Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, which led to the incident. After the trip was over, both sides were heard giving differing accounts of what transpired.

The woman was accusing him of hooliganism while standing at her home's entryway in the video that was uploaded on X. "Gaadi chalate ho ki gundagardi karte ho (Do drive cabs or just indulge in hooliganism)," she remarked. She further claimed that the driver had dropped her off on the other side of her house rather than the precise spot, and she accused him of wrongdoing.

The driver said that the woman refused to pay the fare after they arrived at their destination. The driver said that he had dropped her off at the address shown on the ride-hailing service and insisted on getting paid for the whole journey.

“Ek toh tu ladies se badtameezi si kar raha hai (Firstly, you are misbehaving with a woman)," she said and even tried to snatch his phone while the driver recorded the heated exchange.

When the woman tried to snatch his phone, he told her that everything got recorded and warned that he would call the police if she did not pay him. At one point, she told him, “Paise leke dikha tu (I dare you to take money from me)."

Watch Viral Video

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Internet Reacts

The video has since been widely shared online, sparking mixed reactions from social media users. A user said, “Call police please. Essi lady’s se wo puri payment dilwa degi or kesi ghatiya mansikta ki shikar lady hai."

Meanwhile, an individual quipped, “Galti cab walo ki bhi hoti hai itni badtameezi se baat karte hai, fir tho koi bhi kuch bhi karega mere sath bhi hua tha."