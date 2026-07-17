CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,003 crore in Bijnor, hailing its transformation under the BJP. He contrasted the current progress with pre-2017 neglect, highlighting improved infrastructure and law and order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Bijnor has transformed into a model of development under the BJP-led double engine government, asserting that before 2017, Chief Ministers avoided visiting the district, whereas today it stands as a symbol of progress. He made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 1,003 crore in the district.

Addressing a public gathering, Adityanath highlighted the district's improved infrastructure, better law and order, and expanding investment landscape, crediting the transformation to coordinated efforts between the Centre, the state government and elected public representatives. "Before 2017, Chief Ministers did not come to Bijnor; they used to say it was bad luck for Chief Ministers. Now I say, they themselves were bad luck, and that's why Bijnor didn't accept them," the Chief Minister said.

Bijnor's Transformation: From Lawlessness to Progress

He said Bijnor, once known for poor infrastructure and lawlessness, now has highways, railway connectivity, a medical college, improved sugarcane payments, and is witnessing rapid industrial investment. "Our Bijnor, famous for the sweetness of sugarcane, is so prosperous. Today, seeing the development of Bijnor gives us a feeling of joy. There are highways, there is a railway, there is a medical college too. Sugarcane farmers are also being paid for their sugarcane," Adityanath said.

In a lighter moment during his speech, the Chief Minister referred to the district's leopard population while taking a swipe at critics. "And for those who cannot see this development, I have told the minister-in-charge here to take the leopards from here and deliver them to those people," he remarked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Empowering Local Economy and Governance

Praising the district's cultural and economic strengths, Adityanath lauded the globally recognised woodcraft industry of Nagina and said the entrepreneurship of artisans, innovation among businessmen, energy of youth, and hard work of farmers had given Bijnor a distinct identity.

He said development priorities are now determined at the local level by elected representatives, while the state and Central governments provide financial support for execution. "What will be the yardstick of development is no longer decided in Lucknow. It is decided by your elected representatives. We send money from Lucknow, send money from Delhi, and these public representatives work to take the schemes forward," he said.

Future Development and Infrastructure Plans

The Chief Minister announced that the proposed extension of the Ganga Expressway towards Haridwar would further strengthen connectivity in the region. He also highlighted the establishment of a nursing college in Bijnor, saying it would provide educational opportunities and assured employment prospects, especially for women.

Improved Governance and Law and Order

Referring to the state's sugarcane policy, Adityanath said that before 2017 farmers often waited years for payment, but the present government ensured timely dues and increased sugarcane prices. He also contrasted the law and order situation before and after 2017, recalling the killing of an NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police and his wife in Bijnor in 2016. "Today Bijnor is becoming free from mafia and crime and moving forward rapidly on the path of development," he said.

Leveraging Technology for Governance

Highlighting the use of technology in governance, Adityanath said benefits under welfare schemes were reaching beneficiaries directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He added that digital monitoring enabled the government to oversee public distribution system operations in real time and take immediate action against irregularities.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government, alleging that its leadership remained disconnected from the public and neglected districts like Bijnor.

Commitment to Sustained Development

Reiterating his government's commitment to infrastructure development, Adityanath assured that proposals for roads, bridges and flyovers submitted by public representatives would receive prompt approval, stating that there was no shortage of funds for development. He also highlighted investments in compressed biogas (CBG) projects, tourism infrastructure, educational institutions, sports facilities, road widening works, drinking water schemes, and industrial projects in Bijnor.

The Chief Minister further said the state government remained committed to ensuring security, good governance and prosperity for the people while sustaining the pace of development. "Without stopping, without wavering, without getting tired and keeping the voice of the public paramount, this double-engine government will work continuously for your security, good governance and prosperity," Adityanath said. (ANI)