The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has sought the CBI's response to the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who were arrested in the NEET UG paper leak case. The court has scheduled the matter for arguments and a reply on July 23.

The Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from the CBI on the bail plea of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. The court has listed the matter for reply and arguements on the bail plea on July 23.

They have been arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta issued a notice to the CBI and sought a reply. Advocate A P Singh appeared for the accused persons. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh accepted notice and sought time to file a reply.

Background of the NEET Paper Leak Case

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among 13 accused arrested by the CBI for the alleged offence of the leak of the NEET UG Paper before the scheduled exam date. All the accused persons are in judicial custody till July 24.

An FIR was registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

The Alleged Leak Chain

According to the CBI, Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question paper for his son, Vikas Biwal. Authorities have reportedly recovered the question paper from Mangilal Biwal's mobile phone.

The agency stated that Mangilal received the leaked NEET-UG paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son, Vikas Biwal, disclosed that he came into contact with Yash Yadav while attending coaching classes in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The agency further alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Biwal.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

The court had permitted Accused Yash Yadav to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding on June 22 in judicial custody. (ANI)