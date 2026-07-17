The Delhi High Court has sought a response from jail authorities on the alleged custodial assault of three inmates for not paying protection money. The court has ordered the preservation of CCTV footage and a medical examination of the inmates.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the jail authorities on the allegations of custodial assault of three inmates, including a convict. The High Court has also directed the head warden, against whom there are allegations of assault, to be present on the next date of hearing.

It is alleged that the warder assaulted the Convict Ashish alias Vicky for not meeting the demand of Rs 15000 as protection money. It is alleged that Ashish was assaulted on June 26.

Court Issues Directives

The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan sought a response from the concerned Jail superintendent. The High Court has also directed that the CCTV footage of the date of the incident be presented in the court on the next date, July 29.

Jail authorities have also been directed to get the inmates examined and treated in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and the jail medical officer is directed to file the medical report on the next date of hearing.

Arguments in Court

Advocate Digant Mishra appeared for Ashish alias Vicky and submitted that the petitioner and two other inmates were beaten 15 days ago. He further submitted that they were beaten for not meeting the demand of protection Money. It is also submitted that the inmates were not given medical treatment by the jail staff.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ritesh Bahri appeared for the stated and submitted that these are normal incidents. Even a jail inmate was killed by the other inmates. A medical report should be called. The High Court said that it is not normal. Such incidents should be tackled heavily.

It was also stated that in the case of two other inmates, the trial court had directed to preserve the CCTV footage. (ANI)