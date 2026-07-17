Self-Enumeration for the Houselisting phase of Census 2027 has started in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, available till July 31. Field enumeration will follow in August. This is India's first digital census, with 23 states/UTs already done.

The Self-Enumeration (SE) facility for Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase I of Census 2027 has commenced in Tamil Nadu and Tripura on Friday, marking the beginning of Census operations in these two states, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The facility will remain available till July 31, following which the corresponding house-to-house field enumeration will be undertaken from August 1 to August 30, MHA said.

Earlier, the process of self-enumeration was conducted and planned in several other states as well, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal, on different timelines. As per the MHA, residents who have completed self-enumeration are requested to keep their generated self-enumeration ID (SE ID) ready and share the same with the enumerator during a field visit to complete the HLO process. Households that have not opted for self-enumeration will be covered during the physical house-to-house visit by enumerators.

Houselisting Completed in Several States

Meanwhile, Houselisting and Housing Census operations conducted from May 16 to June 14 have been completed in Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) area in Delhi. Houselisting operations in Punjab were also concluded on June 13.

Till now, 23 states and UTs, namely, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttarakhand, have completed the first phase of Census 2027.

First-ever Digital Census

Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools for the first time, with data collection being undertaken through a dedicated mobile application while retaining the traditional door-to-door enumeration process to ensure comprehensive and accurate coverage. During the Houselisting and Housing Census phase, information relating to housing conditions, household details, amenities available and assets possessed by households is being collected through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions.

Data Confidentiality Assured

MHA said all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning. Residents in the notified states and UTs are requested to actively participate in the Census process and extend full cooperation to Enumerators during field visits. (ANI)