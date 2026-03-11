A viral video of a Class 10 student surprised with a Mahindra Thar ROXX after his board exam sparked criticism online over underage driving, prompting the family to clarify the SUV was bought for shared family use.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, and it's got everyone talking. It shows a student, fresh out of his Class 10 board exams, getting a massive surprise—a brand new Mahindra Thar ROXX. At first, people thought the parents had gifted the luxury SUV to their underage son and started criticising them online. But the family soon stepped in to clear the air, saying the car was for the family, not just for him.

Son's priceless reaction to the car!

In the viral video, you can see the student's parents walking towards his school gate. As they wait for their son to come out after his exam, the father hints, “A big surprise is waiting.” A few moments later, the school gate opens and the student walks out. His parents spot him in the crowd and call him over. As soon as he reaches them, his mother gives him a big hug and says, “That’s our car!” The video captures the boy's absolutely thrilled reaction.

However, the video quickly drew a lot of flak online. Many social media users felt that gifting such an expensive vehicle to a student who is not even of legal driving age sends the wrong message. People were worried that it could encourage irresponsible behaviour or create a trend of linking academic achievements with materialistic rewards.

Responding to the criticism, the student's father, Makarand Tayade, posted a clarification on Facebook. He said the viral videos were “misleading” and made it clear that the car was not for his son to drive. He explained that the vehicle was purchased for family use, and the surprise was just a way to celebrate a happy moment after his son's exams were over.

“As responsible Indian citizens, my wife and I will use this vehicle following all safety measures,” Makarand Tayade wrote. He also stressed that his son has been clearly told he cannot drive the car until he reaches the legal age and gets a valid driving license.

Debate over underage driving in India

This incident has once again sparked a nationwide debate about underage driving in India. Many people on social media pointed out that despite strict traffic rules, it's common to see minors driving cars and bikes in many parts of the country.

In India, the legal age to drive a car is 18, and having a valid license is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Despite these rules, authorities have often warned that some parents themselves give vehicles to their underage children. They have cautioned that such actions pose a serious risk to road safety.

Some social media users also brought up recent accidents involving underage drivers, raising fresh questions about law enforcement and parental responsibility.

Many commented that it's not a rare sight to see teenagers driving scooters or cars without a license, especially around schools and residential areas. They said it should be a primary duty for parents to make sure their children understand the responsibilities of driving and strictly follow traffic rules.

Overall, what started as a simple family celebration turned into a major social media debate, bringing the important issues of road safety and underage driving in India back into the spotlight.

