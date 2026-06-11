A European traveller in India shared her experience of undergoing medical tests, praising the speed and efficiency of the healthcare process. She highlighted India’s growing medical tourism industry, noting quick appointments and fast delivery of reports via WhatsApp within 24 hours.

India's healthcare system and growing medical tourism industry have once again drawn attention online after a European traveller shared her experience of undergoing medical tests in Mumbai. Liza, who is travelling across India, posted a video explaining how simple and efficient she found the process while preparing to begin a health programme. Her account quickly gained traction on social media, with many users comparing India's healthcare accessibility and affordability with healthcare systems in Western countries.

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Traveller Shares Experience of Medical Tests in Mumbai

In the video, Liza said she needed 12 blood markers checked before starting a health programme. Looking for a convenient option, she searched for a clinic with positive reviews and booked an appointment.

She noted that many people may not be aware that medical tourism is a major industry in India, attracting patients from around the world seeking medical treatment, diagnostic services and healthcare consultations.

Quick and Convenient Testing Process

According to Liza, the entire process was quick and straightforward. She said the tests cost around 72 euros, which she considered expensive, although the clinic was the closest available option.

What impressed her most was the speed of service. Less than 24 hours after the tests were conducted, she received all the results directly on WhatsApp.

Reflecting on the experience, she remarked, "Honestly, I've had more complicated coffee orders."

Social Media Users Share Their Views

The video sparked discussion among social media users, many of whom shared their experiences and opinions on healthcare services in India.

One user commented: "Tata 1mg - is good for any testing! Great prices too"

Second user commented: "I think Western nations have to simplify its health industry like India's. I have heard that getting an appointment with a doctor and buying medicines with a prescription is a very complicated process which in India is very simple. Consultation and the diagnosis results can be obtained on the same day."

Third user commented: "If it included scans and echo along with blood tests, then £72, it is nominal. For only blood tests, £72 is expensive. The locals get it done for ₹5000 - scan, echo and blood tests included."