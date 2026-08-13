The BJP is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party is conducting surveys and its national president, Nitin Nabin, is meeting with MPs to gather ground-level feedback to shape its electoral strategy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party focusing on strengthening its electoral strategy and assessing the ground situation across the state. As part of its preparations, the BJP has begun conducting surveys to assess potential candidates and the party's position across different Assembly constituencies. The surveys are aimed at gathering feedback on the party's organisational strength, prospective candidates and key local issues likely to influence the elections.

Party Leadership Gathers Ground-Level Feedback

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin has been holding one-on-one meetings with the party's MPs from Uttar Pradesh. During these meetings, the MPs are being asked to share feedback on the ground situation in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, local issues, organisational preparedness and public sentiment towards the party.

According to sources, Nabin has so far met with more than 25 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh. Through these interactions, the party leadership is seeking a detailed assessment of the situation across different regions of the state and identifying key issues at the grassroots level ahead of the elections. The BJP's objective is to strengthen its organisational and booth-level preparedness well ahead of the polls and use the feedback gathered from the ground to shape its candidate selection and overall electoral strategy.

Recalling the Historic 2022 Victory

In 2022, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. This is the first time in 37 years that a party has been able to retain power in Uttar Pradesh after completing a full term. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06 per cent of the vote. The two other major parties - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Indian National Congress (INC) - were reduced to a single digit. BSP won one seat and Congress two seats." This matches the official Election Commission of India final tally (BJP 255, SP 111, AD(S) 12, RLD 8, SBSP 6, NISHAD 6, INC 2, BSP 1). (ANI)