Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the opposition for disrupting Parliament. She said those who believe in the Constitution should have allowed the House to function and noted Home Minister Amit Shah was ready to respond to discussions.

Sitharaman Criticises Opposition Over Parliament Logjam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday criticised the opposition over disruptions in Parliament, saying those who claim to have faith in the Constitution should have allowed the House to function. Speaking to reporters, she said, "They (the opposition) go around holding a copy of the Constitution in their hands. If you truly have faith in the Constitution and truly believe in it, then you should have allowed the House to function."

Sitharaman also said Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that he would respond during a detailed discussion in Parliament, but the opposition did not allow proceedings to continue. "Our Home Minister himself had said that I would respond in the full discussion. Even after saying this, the opposition did not allow the House to function," he stated.

'Enthusiastic Participation in Tiranga Yatra'

Speaking about the Tiranga Yatra being organised across the country, the Union Minister said the initiative has witnessed enthusiastic participation from people, including schoolchildren. "The Tiranga Yatra is underway across the country. Many schoolchildren have also participated in the Tiranga Yatra with great enthusiasm," she added.

Monsoon Session Legislative Activity

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days, a session in which 12 Bills were passed but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was actually debated in the House. Every other Bill was passed without discussion, as repeated Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak, an alleged "theft" of Ram Temple donations,aand the police alleged crackdown on student protesters on July 20 reduced discussion time to a trickle even as the government pushed through its legislative agenda.

During the session, 11 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, while 12 Bills were passed by both Houses. Two of those replaced ordinances the President had promulgated before the session: the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance and the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, both of 2026. Among the major legislations cleared during the session was the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced amid the ongoing political debate over examination irregularities and student concerns. With 12 Bills passed by both Houses, 11 Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha, two in the Rajya Sabha and the FCRA Bill referred to a JPC, the session recorded substantial legislative activity but limited debate. (ANI)