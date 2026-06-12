A young man, Shivam Gupta, filmed a social media video of himself impersonating a Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Patna Junction, where he collected money from ticketless passengers. The viral clip has sparked public outrage and calls for legal action, with many highlighting the act as a serious security concern and not just a "harmless prank".

The public is now concerned about what was supposed to be a "harmless prank" when a young guy pretended to be a ticket examiner at Patna Junction. The boy, Shivam Gupta, was shown in a social media video donning the traditional TTE outfit, which consists of a black coat, trousers and white shirt. He even pretended to be a ticket checker by carrying a phoney ID card. He was seen in the video requesting tickets from passing travellers. Some were in possession of legal tickets, while others were not. He then started charging each passenger without a valid ticket about Rs 500.

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“Jinke paas ticket nahi tha main unse 500 lete chala gaya (I kept taking Rs 500 from those who were carrying a ticket)," he said. At the end of the clip, he claimed that he earned Rs 1,200 in just half an hour by posing as a fake TTE.

His clip was shared on X with the caption, “A boy named Shivam Gupta reportedly dressed up as a TTE and checked passengers’ tickets at Patna Junction just to gain views on social media. This isn’t a prank — it’s impersonation of a public servant and a serious security concern. Such stunts can mislead passengers, undermine trust, and create risks at busy railway stations. @drmdnr @rpfecr Authorities should investigate the incident and take appropriate action to ensure this behavior is not repeated."

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Social Media Reactions

Soon other users also began commenting on the video, with people demanding strict action against the boy.

“Indian Railways and the Railway Security Department are requested to catch this as soon as possible and take strict action against it. This is very wrong as per the Railway Act. Did the Railways give permission to shoot such a video?" said one user.

"Sabse badi baat yeh sab station ke andar ho rha hai na ki gate ke bahar." Another person said, "Socho aise kitne fake TTE sachme kar skte hai ya karte honge."

"This Is Unacceptable, @RPF_INDIA, Please Take Strong Legal Action," said a worried individual.