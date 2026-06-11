A heartwarming video of a grandmother making mango pickle with her inquisitive grandson is going viral. The grandmother playfully offers the child a piece of raw mango, but the boy's adorable reaction, choosing a hug over a bite, has charmed social media users.

People are almost always made to smile by touching movies of grandparents and grandkids. One such video, which shows a lovely exchange between a grandma and her granddaughter in the kitchen, is presently gaining popularity on social media.

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The video, which was posted on Instagram by user Vandana Verma, provides an insight into a common situation in many Indian homes. A inquisitive young grandson stays close by while the grandma makes homemade mango pickles, closely watching every step of the procedure.

The kid is shown in the video watching their grandma make pickles while seated on the kitchen counter. In an attempt to interact with the child, the grandmother asks in jest, "Kya bana rahi hai nani?" before responding to herself, "Pickle."

She then offers the child a piece of raw mango, one of the key ingredients used in pickle making. As the youngster continues to watch intently, the grandmother teasingly asks, "Muh mein paani aa raha hai?" The child responds with a series of adorable expressions that have left viewers charmed.

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The grandma urges the child to sample the mango once again. Nevertheless, the kid leans forward to receive a cosy cuddle from Nani rather than take a mouthful.

How Did Social Media React?

The comments section was soon flooded with reactions from users who could not get enough of the heartwarming video.

"That's why we love nani's house," wrote one user. Another commented, "The sweetest thing I've ever seen on Instagram. Best nani ever!"

One viewer joked that the child looked like an "Akshaye Khanna mini version."

Several people also related to the grandmother's efforts to feed the child. "Khai khai karo with babies is universal, I guess," one user wrote. Many found the little one's reaction to the raw mango particularly amusing. "Baby is sure what's going to happen after tasting it!" read one comment. "He is such a handsome boy. Squishy hugs to him," wrote another.

One user jokingly requested, "Isko mere paas parcel kar do."