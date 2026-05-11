A Gurugram employee, Gaurav Dhama, gained viral fame after calculating the extra money his company spends on him daily, beyond his official compensation. His detailed Instagram video tallied perks like travel, food, and gym access, estimating a daily cost of over Rs 3,700, which sparked widespread social media discussion on employee benefits.

An employee from Delhi who works in Gurugram went popular after posting a funny and thorough analysis of the amount of money his employer spends on him in addition to his official compensation. In an Instagram video, ZS Associates employee Gaurav Dhama detailed his typical workday while estimating the worth of the amenities and benefits his business offers.

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Dhama's calculations show that, in addition to his cost-to-business package, the company spends over Rs 3,700 on him each working day, bringing the anticipated monthly total to almost Rs 81,400 over 22 working days.

The film detailed costs for almost every aspect of his workday, starting with a Rs 1,250 nighttime taxi travel at rush hour and a Rs 950 morning taxi ride from Delhi to Gurugram. Additional expenses included breakfast, lunch, snacks, fruits, dried fruits, coffee, access to the gym, indoor games including pool and table tennis, stationery, and daily refreshments.

Additionally, Dhama humorously added things like endless water and fresh air to the list, which gave the video a playful tone that appealed to internet viewers. The amount purportedly spent on transit and drinks alone was one of the video's main talking points.

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How Did Social Media React?

Many people on social media said they had never thought about how much businesses spend on workplace amenities outside of employee compensation after the article immediately gained popularity. Others, particularly those who work in corporate offices with comparable benefits and facilities, found the intricate computations relevant.

Additionally, the movie spurred more general discussions on workplace culture, rewards for employees, and how businesses use food, transportation, office infrastructure, and recreational facilities to enhance employee satisfaction and retention.

In jest, one user said, "Now tell them to install WFH and give all this in cash."

"Cool company," remarked another, and "This is the kind of maths every employee wants to see," wrote a third.