Fuel prices for petrol and diesel were hiked by around 90 paise across India, leading to public disappointment. In Delhi, petrol rose to Rs 98.64. Citizens are concerned about rising inflation and the impact on the common man's survival.

People from across the country have expressed their disappointment over the price hike on petrol and diesel after the government increased the rice on fuel by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre. A person at a petrol pump said that the common man will be affected by the hike, while the richer section of society won't face any trouble. "The inflation is very high. They have raised the prices up to 90 paisa. How will the common man survive like this? The rich won't be affected, but the middle-class people who travel by bike and somehow earn their livelihood will face difficulties. The price of CNG has also been increased. What will happen to the country? Soon, we will have to beg," he said.

Kapil Rampal, another citizen disappointed with the hike in petrol and diesel, criticised the government, urging it to reduce taxes up to zero on fuel, citing that the economy will rise significantly. "They did a very good job, as their job is to loot the nation. They should have reduced their taxes after the war (US-Israel vs Iran conflict) instead of feeding on the general public. Inflation will rise further, and then they will bring stimulus. They should reduce their taxes to zero on fuel and see how fast the economy rises," he said.

Another individual expressed disappointment, "They have raised prices on gas and petrol, the government will do that. That's what they do. Everything is expensive. There is no point in saying anything because they don't care for what we have to say."

Gagan, a CNG taxi driver, said that even though the fare is increasing due to the increase in fuel and gas, the taxi fare remains the same, emptying the pockets of the lower middle class and poorer sections of society. "I drive CNG cars, where CNG prices have increased by Rs 3. Our rates are the same as before, but inflation keeps rising. This is hurting the common man," he said.

On the positive front, some individuals feel that the price hike will not affect anyone deeply. Mohan, a taxi driver, said that the hike will cause no such harm, "Prices generally increase by Rs 2 to Rs 4. It's okay. It won't affect much."

Surender Paul also echoed a similar sentiment, "At least we are getting the fuel., Obviously, it is going to affect the common man, but it is better than not getting the fuel at all."

Impact Across States

Meanwhile, diesel prices have increased by 94 paise per litre and petrol by 95 paise per litre in Karnataka. In Bengaluru, petrol price rose to Rs 107.12 per litre and diesel to Rs 95-04 per litre. Speaking to ANI, a traveller said, "What can we do? Nothing can be done. Prices are increasing day by day. It is too much; we are facing a lot of trouble."

Hardship in Telangana

In Telangana, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 90 paisa per litre. Petrol price rose to Rs 111.88 per litre and diesel to Rs 99.95 per litre. An auto driver shared distress, saying that even after working all day in the scorching heat, he is unable to provide adequate money to his family. He underlined that inflation is increasing every passing day. "The poor people are burdened. Earnings are negligible. Where will the auto drivers go if petrol prices increase like this? How will we pay the school fees of our children and the rent of our houses? The government increases fares as per its wish. Where will we poor people go? We work in the scorching heat all day, but still cannot return home with adequate money. It keeps on increasing," he said.

Another individual noted that someone who earns Rs 400 to Rs 500 per day cannot even feed his family if he spends it on fuel. He also urged the government to oversee the problems faced by the common man to ensure their livelihood is not halted. "A person who earns Rs 400-500 per day, if he invests it in petrol and diesel, how will he feed his family? How will the poor maintain? The government should see this. How will poor people manage? I want to appeal to the government that they should not only focus on the rich but also on the poor. They need to ensure that poor people are also able to live. At least reduce the prices on food products."

Global Factors and Government's Stance

These hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region.

The widening of the ambit of the war engulfed the West Asian countries, which are major suppliers of fuel. However, India has maintained that there is no shortage of fuel and has adequate energy supplies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)