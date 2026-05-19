Jalandhar Police have registered a sacrilege case and launched a probe, deploying extra forces to prevent unrest. In a separate incident, police are investigating a man who fired gunshots outside a retired Army Captain's home in the city.

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has registered a formal case of sacrilege and launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the perpetrators behind the incident, a senior police official confirmed on Tuesday.

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Speaking on the development, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), City-2, Rakesh Yadav stated that law enforcement agencies have taken immediate cognisance of the matter to maintain law and order and protect religious sensibilities in the region. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Yadav told ANI, "The police have registered a case of sacrilege. We are carrying out the investigation."

According to police sources, additional forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets as a precautionary measure to prevent any flare-up or communal tension following the incident.

Dedicated police teams are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity, analysing digital footprints, and questioning locals to gather vital leads.

The investigation is being conducted in strict compliance with the state's recently mandated guidelines for handling sensitive cases involving religious desecration. Security officials have assured that those responsible will face stringent legal action. Further details regarding the exact nature of the incident and the suspects involved are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Probe into separate firing incident

Earlier on May 17, Punjab Police launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage after a young man fired multiple gunshots into the air outside the residence of a retired Army Captain in the Choti Baradari area in Jalandhar, late Saturday night.

According to Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manpreet Singh, authorities received information about the firing incident around 11:30 PM, prompting an immediate police deployment to the spot outside the home of Sardar Gurdial Singh to identify the suspect and establish a motive. "We received information at 11.30 last night that a young man had fired shots in the air outside the residence of Sardar Gurdial Singh in Choti Baradari. Police immediately reached the spot and examined the CCTV cameras. In this regard, the police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway," said the DCP. (ANI)