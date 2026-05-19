Heavy rains cause waterlogging and traffic chaos in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur. IMD forecasts more rain for South India, but warns of severe heatwave conditions and rising temperatures for Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, and MP.

Heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts has severely disrupted normal life, leading to waterlogging on several roads and causing major traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

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According to officials, rainwater accumulated on roads in areas including Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Chintamani and Bagepalli, slowing vehicular movement and affecting daily commutes. In several low-lying areas, water entered residential houses, causing hardship for residents and disrupting routine activities.

IMD Issues Nationwide Weather Forecast

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav warned of humid conditions in eastern and southern regions, saying, "In Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3-4 days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heatwave conditions may arise in the next 3-4 days."

Rainfall and Hailstorm Warnings

He informed that Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall and added that Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity. "On rainfall patterns, Shrivastav added, "Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

Heatwave and Orange Alerts

For Delhi-NCR, he said temperatures are already high and expected to rise further and informed that an 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days. "Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius. In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days.

Highlighting severity in certain regions, he added, "In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a 'warm night' warning has been issued, and due to this, an 'orange alert' has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an 'orange alert' has also been issued." (ANI)