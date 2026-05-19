A PIL in the Delhi High Court seeks to regulate India's Rs 20,000 crore tattoo industry. It demands mandatory licensing, hygiene standards, and a ban on tattooing minors without parental consent, citing health risks like HIV transmission.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking the formulation of a comprehensive regulatory framework for the tattoo industry in India, including mandatory licensing of tattoo parlours, hygiene and sterilisation standards, regulation of tattoo inks, and prohibition on tattooing minors without parental consent.

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The petition has been filed by advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, seeking directions to the Union of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The plea principally seeks directions to the authorities to frame uniform regulations governing tattoo businesses and artists across the country. It also seeks the creation of standards relating to informed consent, grievance redressal mechanisms, tax compliance, public awareness campaigns, and penalties for violations.

PIL Highlights Serious Health Risks

According to the petition, the tattoo industry in India has expanded rapidly over the years and is allegedly worth around Rs 20,000 crore annually, but continues to function without any statutory framework or central regulatory oversight. The petitioner has alleged that the absence of regulation exposes individuals to serious health risks due to unhygienic practices, contaminated equipment, and reuse of needles, which may lead to transmission of blood-borne diseases, including Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS.

The PIL relies upon various media reports, medical journals, and research papers to highlight alleged health concerns linked to unsafe tattooing practices. It refers to reports concerning alleged HIV transmission through tattoo needles and medical studies discussing possible migration of tattoo pigments to organs and lymph nodes. The plea further raises concerns over the composition of tattoo inks, claiming that certain inks may contain heavy metals such as lead and aluminium, potentially causing long-term health complications.

Concerns Over Tattooing Minors Without Consent

Another major issue highlighted in the petition is the tattooing of minors. The petitioner has contended that minors are increasingly obtaining tattoos without parental consent despite lacking the legal capacity to provide valid consent under Indian law.

Plea Cites Issues for Armed Forces Aspirants

The petition also points to the Ministry of Defence's tattoo policy and claims that many individuals remain unaware of tattoo-related restrictions applicable in recruitment to the armed forces and other uniformed services, resulting in disqualification and financial burden arising from tattoo removal procedures.

Demands for Uniform Regulation and Standards

The PIL states that while countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia have established regulatory frameworks for tattooing, India presently lacks uniform legislation governing the sector. Among the key prayers sought in the petition are directions to the Bureau of Indian Standards to formulate standards for tattoo inks and equipment, and directions to authorities to implement mandatory registration and licensing of tattoo parlours.

The petitioner has also sought directions to the Delhi government and police authorities to conduct inspections and take action against unhygienic and unregulated tattoo establishments operating in the national capital.

The plea states that the absence of regulation violates constitutional protections relating to public health and safety under Articles 14, 19, 21, and 47 of the Constitution of India.