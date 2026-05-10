Panic spread at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Saturday when a young man jumped into the large cooking vessel known as the Badi Deg inside the shrine complex. The incident happened around 3 pm.

The big cauldron contains offerings used to prepare langar, a community meal made from rice, milk, sugar, dry fruits and other items. At the time, the deg had dry rice, nuts and cash offerings inside it.

According to officials, the entire event was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the complex.