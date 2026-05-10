Viral Video: Youth Jumps Into Badi Deg At Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Later Rescued By Staff
A man jumped into Badi Deg at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, causing brief panic. CCTV captured the incident. Staff entered the vessel and rescued him after effort. Police later identified him as mentally unstable and released him with a warning.
Sudden incident at the Ajmer Sharif shrine
Panic spread at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Saturday when a young man jumped into the large cooking vessel known as the Badi Deg inside the shrine complex. The incident happened around 3 pm.
The big cauldron contains offerings used to prepare langar, a community meal made from rice, milk, sugar, dry fruits and other items. At the time, the deg had dry rice, nuts and cash offerings inside it.
According to officials, the entire event was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the complex.
How the incident unfolded
Witnesses said the youth suddenly ran towards the deg. Staff members tried to stop him, but he jumped inside before they could restrain him.
Once inside, he began picking up money from the offerings and putting it in his pocket. This created confusion and alarm among people present there.
Panic erupted at the Rajasthan's Ajmer Sharif Dargah after a youth allegedly jumped into the giant cauldron ('Badi Deg') inside the shrine premises, officials said here on Sunday.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the Dargah complex.
According to… pic.twitter.com/V9OZ0e9lUV
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 10, 2026
A staff member from the dargah committee quickly reacted. He jumped into the deg and, after great effort, managed to control the youth. The staff member then brought him out safely.
Reports also suggested that some staff members may have used force during the rescue. However, no serious injuries were reported.
Police response and investigation
After being informed, police from the Dargah police station reached the spot. Officials checked the situation and spoke to those involved.
Preliminary information suggests that the youth may be mentally unstable. His identity and exact reason for jumping into the deg are still being checked.
No official complaint has been filed so far. Authorities confirmed that no major damage occurred during the incident.
Kalesh over a Guy Jumped inside Deg for Money in Ajmer Dargah pic.twitter.com/zdg5BpaaQ2
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 10, 2026
अजमेर स्थित अजमेर शरीफ दरगाह में रविवार को उस समय हड़कंप मच गया, जब एक युवक दरगाह की प्रसिद्ध बड़ी देग में अचानक कूद गया.
बताया जा रहा है कि देग में जायरीन द्वारा चढ़ाए गए नोट, नकदी और आभूषण मौजूद थे
बताओ भला दरगाह में भी बेचारे को कूट दिया गलत बात🤣🤣#CMJosephVijaypic.twitter.com/TGYrRh4d0O
— Varun Mishra (@kheriwale) May 10, 2026
The dargah committee, local police and administrative officers are reviewing the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
About the Badi Deg
The Badi Deg at Ajmer Sharif is considered the largest cooking vessel in India. It is located at the shrine of the great Sufi saint Khaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti.
Historical records say that Mughal Emperor Akbar built this large deg after visiting Ajmer on foot following his victory at Chittorgarh. He paid respect at the shrine and later arranged for the construction of the vessel.
The deg can prepare about 80 man of food, which is around 3,200 kilograms. The langar is made from rice, nuts, milk and sugar. Meat is never cooked in this deg.
During the annual Urs festival, special langar is prepared in the Badi Deg. On normal days, food is cooked in a smaller deg.
Situation under control
Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control quickly. No serious injuries were reported, and the shrine operations continued after the brief disturbance.
Further details will be shared once the investigation is completed.
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