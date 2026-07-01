An IndiGo employee at Delhi Airport, Ajmal, who is speech-and-hearing-impaired, is winning hearts online for his exceptional service. A viral video shared on Instagram shows him effortlessly assisting passengers at the baggage check-in, proving that kindness transcends words.

An IndiGo staffer at Delhi Airport is receiving widespread praise online after a video went viral on Instagram. Shared by a user named Aman Singh, the clip titled, "Sometimes kindness speaks louder than words," showcases Ajmal, a speech-and hearing-impaired employee, providing exceptional service at the baggage check-in counter. Despite his physical limitations, social media users have been profoundly moved by Ajmal's effortless help, effectiveness, and kind grin, which has won him widespread adoration online.

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Singh noted that Ajmal's smooth help made the check-in procedure absolutely easy despite the communication barrier.

"I cannot hear or speak but I will be happy to assist," read Ajmal's badge as he smiled and guided passengers through the baggage check-in process.

Reflecting on the heartwarming interaction, Singh wrote in Hindi: "Today, my inspiration didn't come from a millionaire. It came from someone who showed me that communication isn't limited to words."

"He coordinated with me better than many people who can both speak and hear. He truly made my day," Singh added.

Watch Viral Video

At the end of the video, Singh is seen shaking Ajmal's hand after getting his boarding permit, and he is clearly thrilled. Before leaving for his trip, Singh again thanked Ajmal for his assistance.

Internet Reacts

As the image went viral, social media users hailed Ajmal for his compassionate aid to passengers and IndiGo for introducing a nobel project that offers opportunity to the underprivileged. "He is one of our best staff. You will always find him smiling and spreading happiness," said one user while another added: "Had experienced similar vibes in Kozhikode recently. IndiGo doing a great job."

A third commented: "Last month he helped me check in extra 6-7 kgs of luggage since I didn't want to carry it in my hand luggage. He is helpful and very kind."