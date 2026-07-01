At least eight people were killed and several injured after a bus caught fire following a collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma have expressed grief over the tragic incident.

Leaders Condole Deaths

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the deaths of at least 8 people in a bus collision and fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the sorrow. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident, according to the Governor's Secretariat.

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Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident in Dausa district, offering condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the recovery of the injured.

In an X post, CM Sharma said, "The news of loss of lives in the road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa is heart-wrenching. May God grant place to the departed souls at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also condoled the deaths and sent his prayers for the injured, saying, "The news of loss of lives in the road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that he grant place at his divine feet to the departed noble souls and bestow swift recovery upon the injured."

Details of the Tragic Accident

At least eight passengers were killed, and several others were injured after a private bus travelling from Haridwar to Indore collided with a trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Official Statements on Rescue and Casualties

Officials said that a total of 25 people were rescued. District Magistrate Saumya Jha said that the bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore when it collided with another vehicle around 3:15-3:30 AM.

District officials said that at least 25 people were rescued or managed to escape the fire, and it is estimated that at least 8 people have died.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The bus was travelling from Rishikesh to Indore when it caught fire following a collision on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway around 3:15 or 3:30 AM. Around 24 or 25 people managed to escape safely and were rescued; they are currently doing well. Two people died at the scene, and while conducting rescue operations after bringing the fire under control, we discovered some charred remains. These have been sent to the hospital, and the rescue operation is still ongoing."

She added that the exact number of deaths is not yet clear. "Regarding the total number of casualties--we can only provide an approximate figure at this stage; the final count is not yet confirmed. There have been around seven to eight deaths," she said.

Congress MP Murari Lal Meena, who represents the Dausa (ST) parliamentary constituency, said that eight bodies have been recovered so far. He told ANI, "A tragic incident has occurred; around 3:00 AM, a bus caught fire following an accident. So far, eight bodies completely charred have been recovered, and 11 people have been admitted here." (ANI)