Delhi Police busted a 'digital arrest' scam racket, arresting three from West Bengal. The accused posed as ATS, IPS, and CBI officers, duping a woman of Rs 7.22 lakh. They supplied mule bank accounts to cyber fraudsters for such crimes.

'Digital Arrest' Scam Racket Busted

The Cyber South Police Station of the Delhi Police has busted an organised cyber fraud racket involved in "digital arrest" scams and arrested three accused from West Bengal in connection with a cheating case involving Rs 7.22 lakh. According to the police, the accused allegedly posed as officials of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), IPS officers and CBI officers to intimidate victims and extort money.

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Police said the case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 7.22 lakh by fraudsters who kept her on continuous WhatsApp video calls, falsely claiming she was under "digital arrest." The accused allegedly threatened her with legal action and coerced her into transferring the money through RTGS.

Investigation Leads to West Bengal

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber South Police Station and an investigation was launched. During the probe, police analysed bank accounts and digital transaction trails and found that the defrauded amount was first transferred to a bank account in West Bengal before being routed through multiple accounts.

Further investigation revealed that the accused allegedly supplied mule bank accounts, SIM cards and banking-related details to cyber fraudsters to facilitate such crimes. Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, Delhi Police conducted raids in South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal and arrested three accused, identified as Samiran Roy, Prince Shaw and Samar Chatterjee.

Recoveries and Modus Operandi

Police said six mobile phones, one laptop, 18 debit and credit cards, 15 SIM cards and several banking-related documents were recovered from their possession. According to the police, the accused were part of a network that arranged mule bank accounts used to transfer and layer proceeds of cyber fraud.

Preliminary investigation has also indicated possible links to international cyber fraud syndicates. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)