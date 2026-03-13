A viral video shows a man's romantic proposal attempt in the snow turning into a comical struggle as he repeatedly slips and loses his balance. Despite the chaotic and funny situation, his partner ultimately said 'yes' after a good laugh.

How can a proposal go bad without being wrong? Doesn't this sound like a complicated question? It turns out that, despite the uncertainty, it is really possible! A humorous video was recently shared on social media, showing a man preparing to get down on one knee to propose to his partner. The two were on a snow-covered roadside. The woman, who had no idea what her partner was up to behind her back, was ready to turn when things went crazy, in the most chaotically humorous way conceivable.

Believe it or not, the man slipped while attempting to sit on one knee and appeared to lose his balance for many minutes. What was intended to be a romantic proposal turned into a fight to merely stand, which made the entire situation amusing. The conflict lasted for quite some time. Finally, the man got the woman sit so he could propose.

The video went viral in an instant, leaving many amused– and for those wondering, she said ‘yes’, but not before a good laugh. The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘postingfornation’.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reactions

"The chaos actually made it better, that's a hell of a proposal story," a person wrote. "Do you remember how strongly I fell for you when I proposed? "I still do--would be a line they say years later," said another.

"The fact that she's wearing heels makes this even funnier," another user said. "Missed opportunity for- I want to keep falling for you for the rest of our lives," wrote the next individual.

"If the videographer wasn't part of the plan, then she deserves an Oscar for skills, commentary and being at the right place at the right time," another participant said. "It looks like it's straight out of a movie," said the next individual.