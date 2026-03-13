The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has finalised seat-sharing for the TN Assembly polls. The Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi gets 2 seats, the MDMK gets 4, and Congress will contest 28 seats and get one Rajya Sabha seat.

DMK Alliance Seat-Sharing Finalised

KMDK Secures Two Seats

The Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), a key constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, on Friday finalised securing two constituencies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. This comes after a discussion between DMK president, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi General Secretary E. R. Eswaran. The agreement was reached following a high-level meeting between the top leadership of both parties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MDMK to Contest on Four Seats

Meanwhile, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) will contest on four seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls after an agreement was reached with the ruling DMK. A discussion was held today between DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko regarding seat-sharing arrangements. During the meeting, it was decided that the MDMK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in four (4) Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Of these, the party will contest in three constituencies using the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol, and in one constituency using the symbol allotted to the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Congress Gets 28 Assembly, 1 Rajya Sabha Seat

Congress and DMK had also reached a seat-sharing arrangement where the former will contest 28 Assembly constituencies and will be allocated one seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total of 234 elected seats.

Stalin Attacks NDA, BJP

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of pursuing policies that are "against Tamil Nadu." Speaking at the DMK's State Level Conference at Siruganur, Stalin said the upcoming election would be a contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and what he described as the "Delhi team," asserting that the NDA had no place in the state's politics.

He also alleged that the BJP was attempting to gradually dominate the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), claiming the party had effectively "mortgaged itself" to the BJP. (ANI)