The entire staff of the Iqbalpur police outpost in Haridwar, including six personnel, has been suspended on CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders. The action follows an audio clip linking them to illegal mining, part of the state's zero-tolerance policy.

Police Staff Suspended Over Illegal Mining

Under the Uttarakhan government's zero-tolerance policy on law and order, strict action has been taken against Police staff ater the emergence of an audio clip related to illegal mining. The entire staff posted at the Iqbalpur police outpost in Haridwar district has been suspended with immediate effect on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to an official release by the Chief Minister's office.

According to the information received, the action was taken after the role of the police personnel was found to be suspicious in connection with a case of illegal mining in the Iqbalpur area. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, took an immediate decision and suspended six police personnel, including the outpost in-charge. A detailed investigation into the matter has been assigned to the SP (Rural).

Details of Suspended Personnel

The release stated that the suspended personnel include Sub-Inspector Naveen Singh Chauhan (In-charge, Iqbalpur Police Outpost), Head Constable Virendra Sharma, Head Constable Harendra, Constable Vipin Kumar, Constable Devesh Singh, and Constable Pradeep.

CM Reiterates 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy

Dhami has clearly stated that illegal mining, corruption, or any kind of irregularity will not be tolerated in the state under any circumstances. He said that those responsible for maintaining law and order, if found negligent in their duties or involved in any inappropriate activities, will face strict action.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure a fair and prompt investigation into the matter and to take stringent legal action against those found guilty.

