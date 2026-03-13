A video of a man quietly watering plants on a road barrier every morning has gone viral on social media. The footage highlights his selfless daily routine, which has garnered widespread praise from viewers for its simple yet profound display of environmental care without seeking any attention.

A video of a man quietly watering plants on a road barrier every morning has gone popular on social media, with hundreds of viewers praising his altruistic attempt to care for vegetation without seeking attention. The video, which has gone popular on social media, shows a guy coming by scooter and gently watering the parched soil and plants growing along a roadside barrier. The moment was caught and later posted on Threads by @insta_deevee, who recounted seeing the man's everyday practice.

“This gentleman comes every morning and water the trees on the road divider. In today's world, where man does not water the trees planted in his house, where there is a meaning behind every work of man. His work is definitely the ultimate virtue in this Kalyugi world,” the caption read.

“Every single morning, without fail, he comes to quench the thirst of these silent green lives on the road divider. No fame sought. No reel made. Just a beautiful soul doing what love looks like in action. Can we still be this selfless?” it added.

How People Reacted to Viral Video?

The video quickly found its way to X, where it received tremendous attention and praise from users. Many people applauded the man for looking after the plants without seeking credit or admiration in return.

Several people said that gestures like this demonstrate how significant change may begin with little, individual actions. Others noted that, while environmental awareness campaigns sometimes focus on large-scale projects, modest daily acts such as watering wayside plants can also have an impact.

Many others commended the man for care for plants, which is often overlooked in congested metropolitan areas. Some viewers said that the film served as a reminder that generosity to nature does not necessarily require notoriety, and that sincere gestures performed discreetly may nevertheless inspire many.