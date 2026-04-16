A Gurugram professional's Instagram video ranting about the city's traffic crisis has gone viral. He expressed frustration over spending hours commuting and questioned the need for office work when remote work is possible. The video, captioned "Today's corporate rant," resonated with thousands of commuters facing similar issues.

A Gurugram professional's rant on Gurugram traffic crisis has gone viral on social media. He complained about the late-evening trip in an Instagram video, saying, "Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai." Despite leaving his workplace at 5:30 p.m., he spent more than two hours on the road to get home. The phrase, meaning "Gurgaon's traffic shakes my soul," has struck a chord with many commuters who go through the same every day.

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He also questioned why he needs to come to the office at all. “Thanks to COVID, we cracked the concept of “Work from Home,"… I can handle my entire workload right from my laptop." He then pointed out how his evenings are lost in traffic. “From 5 to 9, I’m stuck sitting in my car… The traffic in Gurgaon sends shivers down my spine, man."

"Today's corporate rant," the user wrote as the caption of the video.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video reached over 766,000 users, and more than 41,300 liked it. Hundreds of users commented on it and shared their experiences. "Can relate. Now I am just a zinda laash stuck in Gurgaon traffic," one user said in the comment section.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Relatable."

Samarth Wadhwa, a user, commented, "Why aren't companies allowing work from home if the work can be done remotely?"

"Very relatable...jab WFH se kaam kiya jaa sakta hai toh WFO ki koi zarurat he nhi lekin ye company walo ko maza aata hai humko aaise toucher de kar," another user wrote.

Others compared it with traffic in other cities. “Bahut bol rahe ho aap zara Bangalore jakar dekho wahan traffic issue bhi zyada hai," a user wrote.