A Mumbai content producer shared her experience of an unplanned encounter with Japanese police after a miscommunication over a late fee for a rented kimono. The incident, which she documented in a viral video, occurred due to a language barrier and resulted in her paying the full penalty despite the confusion being clarified.

A content producer from Mumbai recounted an unplanned run-in with Japanese police following a miscommunication at a nearby business caused by a delay in returning rental traditional attire.

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"Bhaisahaab Japan ki police literally hume pakadne aa gayi (Police in Japan came to arrest us)," Ashika Jain wrote in a video posted on Instagram. "And it all started because I decided to wear a kimono that day," she continued. Jain explained that she and her group had rented kimonos, a common thing across tourist areas in Japan where visitors can rent and dress in traditional attire for a few hours.

Initially, the outing proceeded without issues. The group selected outfits, received assistance from staff, and spent time visiting nearby locations.

Jain initially spoke positively about the experience, praising the range of kimonos available and the staff for guiding them through the process. After getting dressed, the group visited popular tourist spots and took photographs. "We were just walking, posing, laughing non-stop," she said.

The problem arose when the group failed to return the kimonos on time. "We were supposed to return everything by 5 pm. Hum late ho gaye (We were late)," Jain explained.

She said the shop charged a late fee of 1,100 yen (about Rs 646) per person for every 30 minutes of delay. "We were five people and 37 minutes late," she added. This resulted in a charge of 2,200 yen per person.

“I was just asking them to consider only the first half an hour. But, because of the language barrier, she thought I am refusing to pay, and she called the police!” she explained. Police officers arrived at the shop and listened to both parties. The confusion was eventually clarified, though the group still paid the full amount. “Police ne calmly suna… par discount zero diya,” Jain said. She added, “But that’s Japan. Rules are strict.”

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reactions

Since then, the video has gone viral on several platforms, eliciting conflicting responses. The choice to negotiate the charge was questioned by several people. While some viewers sympathised with the tourists and pointed to communication issues, others criticised the group for not following the rental terms and attempting to bargain instead of paying the fee immediately.

“Really, don't do this. Respectfully pay the penalty if you are late returning. Please don't haggle. The police had to step in, and they're like we got no discount,” one user said. "Don't make travel difficult for people who respect norms," said another.

Concerns over wider impressions were voiced by others. Another user wrote: “They would be cautious about lending to Indians the next time; if there is another incidence, they would likely cease financing to Indian visitors.” A commenter said, "This is how it begins."