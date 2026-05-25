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Karnataka Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Karnataka as Heavy Rain Batters Several Districts
Karnataka Rains: Karnataka is set to witness intense rainfall activity for the next two days, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts across several districts. Rainfall is expected to weaken from Wednesday onward
Orange Alert Issued for Bagalkot, Koppal and Vijayapura
An orange alert has been issued for Bagalkot, Koppal and Vijayapura districts on Monday, May 25, due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as thunderstorms and strong winds may accompany the rain.
The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to receive heavy rainfall and have been placed under a yellow alert. Apart from this, several southern interior districts including Tumakuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Gadag, Chitradurga and Haveri are expected to witness heavy showers.
Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Bengaluru and Other Districts
According to the forecast, districts such as Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Vijayanagara may experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in isolated places.
In Bengaluru, partly cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon and evening. Weather officials have predicted light to moderate rain in several parts of the city, bringing temporary relief from warm conditions.
Rainfall Intensity Expected to Reduce After Tuesday
Weather officials stated that the current spell of heavy rain is likely to continue mainly for the first two days of the week. From Wednesday onward, rainfall intensity is expected to decline across most regions of Karnataka.
However, districts including Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Tumakuru are likely to remain under a yellow alert on Tuesday due to the possibility of heavy showers.
The IMD has also indicated that pre-monsoon rain activity may weaken after May 28, with a brief dry spell likely before the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive during the first week of June.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and 60 kmph Winds Trigger Red Alert in Several Districts
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