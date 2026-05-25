An orange alert has been issued for Bagalkot, Koppal and Vijayapura districts on Monday, May 25, due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as thunderstorms and strong winds may accompany the rain.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to receive heavy rainfall and have been placed under a yellow alert. Apart from this, several southern interior districts including Tumakuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Gadag, Chitradurga and Haveri are expected to witness heavy showers.