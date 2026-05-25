Delhi is expected to remain under intense heatwave conditions on May 25, with temperatures staying above normal. The weather will remain dry with strong sunlight, and no significant rainfall is expected across the capital.

Delhi is expected to remain under intense summer heat on May 25, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating mostly dry weather conditions across the capital and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). Temperatures are likely to stay significantly above normal, keeping residents under continued heatwave stress.

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Hot and dry conditions likely to dominate

According to weather forecasts, Delhi may record daytime temperatures in the range of around 42°C to 44°C on May 25. The weather is expected to remain largely clear and dry, with strong sunlight during the afternoon hours. Humidity levels may vary slightly during the day, but overall conditions are expected to remain uncomfortable due to persistent heat. Light to moderate winds may blow at intervals, but they are unlikely to bring any significant cooling effect.

No major rainfall or relief expected

Weather models suggest that Delhi is unlikely to receive any widespread rainfall on May 25. While some isolated parts of North India may see brief thunderstorms or light showers, the capital region is expected to remain mostly unaffected. This means residents will continue to face dry heat conditions without meaningful weather relief. Dusty winds may also be experienced in certain areas, adding to discomfort levels during peak hours.

Health advisory amid rising temperatures

The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave-like conditions. Citizens are urged to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 12 noon and 4 pm, stay well hydrated, and wear light cotton clothing. Special care is recommended for children, elderly individuals, and those with existing health conditions, as high temperatures may increase the risk of dehydration and heat-related illness.

Overall, Delhi is set to experience another hot and dry day on May 25, with no significant change in weather patterns expected in the short term.