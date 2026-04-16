A Bengaluru woman, Syed Afreenz, posted a viral video humorously explaining how living in the city for six months can change a person's habits. She points out quirks like getting used to traffic, calling everyone 'bro', and accepting high coffee prices, which resonated with many online.

After offering a humorous perspective on how living in a city may alter people's habits and thinking, a Bengaluru lady started an online discussion. The lady, who went by Syed Afreenz, uploaded a video explaining how immigrants progressively adjust to the distinct culture of India's IT hub. In the clip, she says, “Guys, try coming to Bangalore for six months, you’ll completely turn into a Bangalorean. Like behaving normally in traffic, calling everyone ‘bro’, feeling that a ₹300 coffee is totally normal, and saying ‘wow, what amazing weather’ in the rain.”

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Her insights mirror everyday encounters with the city, such as its notorious traffic, café culture, and erratic weather. Additionally, the film shows how people who spend time in Bengaluru change in terms of language and social conduct. Encouraging others to explore the city, Afreenz adds, “If you’re also planning to move to Bangalore, welcome to the Bangalore gang. Bangalore will embrace you wholeheartedly. Share this reel with someone who is thinking of moving to Bangalore.”

Watch Viral Video

The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Bangalore is my love, it will welcome you with open arms. Just come once and see for yourself.”

Social Media Reactions

Users have responded to the video in a number of ways, expressing their personal experiences in the comments area. "So true, the 'bro' culture is real," a person said. "It's painfully accurate that ₹300 coffee feels normal," said another.

"Traffic patience level automatically increases here," said a third commenter. "The weather part is the best thing about Bangalore," a person said.

"Moved here for work, now I can't imagine leaving," wrote someone another. "This is exactly how Bengaluru changes you without you realising it," another person said.