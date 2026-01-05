A viral video from Ghaziabad shows a woman in a road dispute after blocking a homeowner's driveway. She is seen invoking her caste and wealth to intimidate the owner, claiming she is a "Jat" who could "buy 50 Thars."

A viral video from Ghaziabad has sparked local outrage after a woman was seen loudly defending herself in a road dispute by invoking caste and wealth, claiming “I’m a Jat, I can buy 50 Thars [vehicles] standing here.” The footage, widely shared on platforms like Reddit, shows her and two uniformed sub-inspectors arguing with a local homeowner in the Modinagar area’s Niwari Road, after their vehicles blocked his driveway.

According to residents, the incident unfolded on December 21, but the clip surfaced weeks later, triggering online discussions about entitlement and the misuse of social status and authority.

In the video, the woman is seen refusing to move her car despite repeated requests, even after a sub-inspector in uniform intervenes. She repeatedly asserts her identity as a Jat woman and boasts of her wealth, claiming she could buy numerous high-end vehicles to assert her dominance - an apparent attempt to intimidate the homeowner.

The homeowner, Abhishek Nehra, alleged that his complaint was mishandled initially, as the video shows the involved sub-inspectors trying to defuse the situation without removing the car. After tensions escalated, both vehicles left the spot, but the confrontation was recorded by Nehra, whose footage now circulates widely online.

Following the video’s spread, police have launched an investigation into the conduct of the woman and the two sub-inspectors. ACP Amit Saksena confirmed to local media that the clip is being reviewed and that legal action is underway against all parties involved for abuse, threats, and violation of norms. The woman has also filed a counter-complaint against Nehra and his friend, leading to an FIR being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident has reignited debates about caste privilege, public conduct, and police accountability in Uttar Pradesh, especially in urban fringes like Ghaziabad where road disputes and power dynamics often escalate.

The viral nature of the video underscores how social media amplifies local conflicts and intensifies public scrutiny of alleged misuse of social and official influence. Investigation continues as police gather more evidence and statements from witnesses.