A viral video captures a foreign tourist confronting an Indian man for throwing trash out of his car in a scenic hilly area. The foreigner picks up the litter and shoves it back into the vehicle, sparking a widespread online debate about civic sense and public conduct in India.

A man who travelled to a hilly area and chose to pollute the beautiful scenery has incited fury at a time when Indians are debating civic duty, public conduct, and civic sensibility. After that, a foreign visitor taught him. The European visitor confronted the Indian traveller for trashing the delicate alpine habitat in a video posted on X. The Indian man was in a vehicle, while the foreigner was on a motorbike.

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The post alleged that the foreigner noticed the Indian tourist throwing a piece of trash outside the window of the vehicle. He then stepped in to object to the littering. The foreigner himself captured the video, which showed him exiting his car while holding the plastic wrapping. Enraged by the Indian man's behaviour, he pushed the rubbish into the four-wheeler as he got to the door. Then, before starting his bike and following the traffic, he was heard cursing at the Indian visitor.

“He had just thrown the garbage out of the window," was written over the video in Spanish. Later in the clip, he asked, “Was I too rude?"

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The post was shared with the caption, “A foreign tourist had to confront an Indian for littering today. Imagine visiting a country and ending up teaching locals not to throw garbage in such a beautiful and fragile ecosystem. What a shame. At the pace we’re going, it feels like it’ll take another 100 years for people to learn this basic civic sense."

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Internet Reacts

While the actual location was not disclosed, the video has received significant attention, with many people expressing their dissatisfaction with such recurring incidents every other day.

“The source of our misery is our current upbringing at home. Manners and civic sense and duties are taught by patents and inside a family structure which we are failing," one user explained.

“100 years? I’m sorry to break it to you, but it usually that’s 2-3 generations to bring this kinda change at a country level. And India is a special case, so it might take 4-5 generations," shared a person.

Another person demanded, “Seize the vehicle wherever it is seen. Not have proper punishment is the cause for all these trashers destroying a beautiful country."