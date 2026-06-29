A woman named Nishta Shetty was amused after her auto driver responded to her message about a failed payment in a highly professional, corporate email-like tone. The interaction, shared on Instagram, went viral, with users praising the driver's impressive communication skills.

A woman was left amused after her auto driver responded to her payment-related message in a tone that sounded more like a formal workplace email than a casual chat. The unexpected professionalism of the moment, which Nishta Shetty posted on Instagram, has resonated with social media users. In the video, Shetty described how she drove to work and used Google Pay to pay the driver. She subsequently discovered, though, that the payment had failed due to a problem with the payment ID. After that, she sent the driver a message in Hindi to let him know that the transaction had failed.

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“I texted my auto driver in Hindi, but his reply made me switch to English,” she said in the video. “So, I took an auto for work and when we reached there, I GPayed him, okay? But... and we left. But then later, I realised that the payment had failed. Like, there was some issue, like, an unavailable ID, something like that, okay?”

She added that she wrote to him saying, “Payment fail, aapka payment you know fail ho gaya hai because ye ID ka kuch issue ho raha hai.”

What surprised her was the driver’s polished response. Reading out his message, Shetty said he wrote, “If you're planning to return by auto, I can come and drop you instead, while coming back, theek hai? If possible, you can pay me in cash at that time. Is that okay with you? Or I can come where I dropped you and if you have the cash with you, I'll collect it there.”

"Why is he talking like he's replying to, like, an official email?" she said in response to the message. She said that she was "intimidated" right away and responded in English, saying, "Please come by 6 p.m. while returning." "Noted" was the driver's even more succinct and businesslike remark.

“He has better corporate communication skills than half of the people I've worked with,” she joked.

The clip was shared with the caption, “the way I immediately matched his professionalism.”

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Internet Reacts

The video has generated a number of responses on the internet. "This auto driver deserves a LinkedIn profile," a commenter said. "The 'Noted' at the end is peak corporate behaviour," another person said. "He communicated better than most office emails," said a third commenter.

"Professionalism level is unmatched," commented another. "This is the most courteous payment follow-up I have seen," said another.