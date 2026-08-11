The Delhi Police has put up posters featuring 19 wanted terrorists at crowded and prominent locations across the capital. The posters carry photographs of terrorists associated with groups including the Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda and Khalistan-linked outfits.

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, the Delhi Police has stepped up security across the national capital amid heightened concerns over potential terrorist threats. The Special Cell, Crime Branch, Railway Police and police units across various districts, along with other security agencies, have been placed on high alert.

As part of the intensified security measures, the Delhi Police has put up posters featuring 19 wanted terrorists at crowded and prominent locations across the capital. The posters carry photographs of terrorists associated with groups including the Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda and Khalistan-linked outfits.

Who are the terrorists featured on the posters?

The list includes Indian Mujahideen operatives Riyaz Bhatkal and Shabandari Mohammed Iqbal alias Iqbal Bhatkal.

Terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda featured in the posters include Mohammed Sharjeel Akhtar, Abu Sufiyan, Mohammed Umar and Syed Mohammed Arshiyan.

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The list also names several Khalistan-linked terrorists. These include Ranjit Singh alias Neeta of the Khalistan Zindabad Force and Paramjit Singh Pamma.

From the Khalistan Tiger Force, the posters feature Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

The list further includes Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Wadhawa Singh Babbar and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, who are associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Police appeal to public, announce reward for information

Through the posters, the Delhi Police has urged citizens to immediately inform authorities if they come across any information regarding the listed individuals.

The posters prominently display the Delhi Police Control Room number 112 for reporting information. Police have also assured that anyone providing information about the identity or whereabouts of the wanted terrorists will be eligible for a reward, while their identity will be kept confidential.

Posters put up every year as a precaution

The display of wanted terrorist posters ahead of August 15 is part of the Delhi Police's annual preventive security measures. Authorities release and publicise lists of individuals considered potential threats to Delhi and the country to increase public awareness and encourage citizens to report suspicious activity.

Officials believe displaying the posters at public places can help citizens remain vigilant and assist police in identifying wanted or suspicious individuals.

Security has also been strengthened at railway stations, markets and other sensitive and high-footfall locations across the capital. Security personnel are maintaining heightened surveillance to detect and prevent any suspicious activity ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.