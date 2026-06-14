A viral video purportedly shows three foreign women smoking by a swimming pool at Noida's Supernova Spira Towers, allegedly ignoring a security guard's warning. The incident has sparked a widespread social media debate about public behaviour, adherence to society rules, and the unverified claims of marijuana use.

A video purportedly showing three foreign ladies smoking marijuana next to a swimming pool at a Noida residential complex went viral on social media, sparking a contentious discussion over appropriate public behaviour and adherence to local laws. According to reports, the incident happened at Noida's upscale Supernova Spira Towers. Online reports state that the ladies were spotted smoking and wearing swimwear close to the poolside area, which is a popular recreational area used by locals, especially families with young children.

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According to social media posts, a security person on the property approached the gathering and requested that they refrain from smoking in the open space. The women allegedly disregarded the warning and carried on with their activities.

The veracity of the statements on marijuana use has not been independently confirmed. However, the video has received a lot of attention and sparked conversations about following housing society rules and using common areas.

Concerned about the reported event, locals and social media users have questioned if community regulations are applied equally to all residents and visitors. The viral clip has generated a flood of reactions online. A user identified as "Incognito" wrote, "Some foreign women were allegedly seen smoking marijuana near the swimming pool in Supernova Spira Towers, Noida. A security guard present there asked them not to smoke in a public place, but it is alleged that they ignored the guard and continued with their work."

The user further added, “In India, local people are often advised to follow civic sense and rules, whereas foreign citizens are often given exemption in such matters.”

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While many users condemned the alleged conduct, others questioned whether it was possible to conclusively determine from the video that the women were smoking marijuana. The debate continues online, with some calling for stricter enforcement of society regulations and others urging caution before drawing conclusions from an unverified clip.