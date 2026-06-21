A Delhi woman, Ayushi Negi, has won hearts online with a viral video documenting her grandparents' first-ever international trip to London. The clip shows the emotional journey of her 80-year-old grandmother and 90-year-old grandfather, from initial visa struggles to their joyous arrival.

A Delhi woman has won hearts online after sharing a touching video of taking her grandparents on their first international trip to London. The video, which Ayushi Negi posted on Instagram, shows her 80-year-old grandmother and 90-year-old grandfather's emotional journey on their first international trip.

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In the video, Negi documented the journey step by step, from visa struggles to the family finally reaching London. The text overlaid on the clip read, “I took my grandparents on their first international trip. Attempt 1: UK rejected. Attempt 2: UK approved. Bags were packed, and the excitement was unmatched. And then, their first international trip began. Sky-high dinners, family video calls, and countless smiles along the way. Finally, we arrived in London, making memories that will last a lifetime.”

She wrote, “Took my grandparents to London, their first international trip ever. Nana is 90 and Nani is 80. At an age when most people think their "firsts" are behind them, it takes real courage to even say yes to something this big: new passports, a long flight and a whole new country, all for the first time. First visa rejections and the Iran war that delayed our March plans, but none of it stopped them. Watching them board that flight, eat their first in-flight meal and take their first steps in London, I don't think I'll ever stop being proud of this. It's never too late for a first.”

The elderly couple can be seen in the film getting ready for the trip, having fun on the plane, and celebrating with relatives when they arrive in London. For many viewers, the video was about more than simply travel—it was about love, perseverance, and providing elderly family members with experiences they might have previously believed were unattainable.

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How Did Social media React?

Social media users have responded favourably to the video, with many commending Negi for arranging the trip for her grandparents.

One user wrote, “So thoughtful. I'm overwhelmed. Shabash, ladki. Lots of love.” Another reacted, “This is so fulfilling.” A third added, “This is too cute.” Someone else commented, “I'm proud of you for being so thoughtful.” Another user called the video “So wholesome,” while one person wrote, “I wish i could do the same.”