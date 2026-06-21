A viral video shows a man lying on a railway track while a train passes overhead, reportedly for social media fame, sparking outrage and safety concerns over such dangerous stunts.

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a young man attempting a dangerous stunt by lying on a railway track while a train passes over him. The act, reportedly done in an attempt to gain likes and views online, has sparked widespread outrage and concern among viewers.

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In the clip, the individual can be seen positioning himself on the tracks as a moving train passes overhead. Fortunately, no immediate injury has been reported, but the stunt has been widely condemned as extremely reckless and life-threatening.

Social Media Fame Push Drives Risky Behaviour

According to initial reactions, the stunt was performed with the intention of creating viral content. In recent years, the race for social media popularity has led many individuals, especially youths, to attempt increasingly dangerous challenges.

Experts and viewers alike have pointed out that such acts are not only irresponsible but also put the individual’s life at extreme risk. Even a minor miscalculation on railway tracks can lead to fatal consequences, including collision or delay in reaction time.

Authorities Warn Against Dangerous Rail Stunts

Railway authorities and local administration have repeatedly warned the public against trespassing on tracks or attempting any form of stunt for social media content. Officials stress that railway premises are highly dangerous zones where strict safety rules must be followed at all times.

They have also urged platforms and users to discourage such behaviour instead of promoting it. Legal action can also be taken against individuals found violating railway safety norms.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public to prioritize life over online fame and avoid engaging in such hazardous activities for viral attention.