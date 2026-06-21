Thousands, including children and political leaders like BY Vijayendra, participated in International Yoga Day celebrations across Bengaluru. Major events were held at the BJP office and Vidhana Soudha, with a focus on this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

Thousands of people, including children, participated in International Yoga Day celebrations organised at various locations in Bengaluru on Sunday, with political leaders, public figures and citizens joining yoga sessions held as part of the nationwide observance.

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Key Events and Participants

A Yoga Day programme was organised near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bengaluru, where Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra and actress Karunya Gowda were among those who participated in the event. Former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan also attended the event.

A large-scale programme was held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, drawing thousands of participants. People from different age groups, including children, took part in yoga exercises marking the occasion.

Theme: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

Speaking at the event, a participant said this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," focuses on longevity, mobility and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. "This year the theme focuses on 'Yoga for the Healthy Ageing'; for longevity, mobility, and what all can be achieved through a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is considered healthy. We have given this yoga to the world. If you practice this, you don't need to go to the hospital," the participant said.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

Leaders' Remarks

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra spoke about the significance of yoga and also reacted to the issue of alleged cross-voting in the Legislative Council election.