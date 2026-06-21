Serbia's Ambassador Sinisa Pavic marked his sixth International Yoga Day in Rishikesh, calling yoga and Ayurveda key to India's identity and a global platform for cultural connection. Diplomats from 25 countries participated in the event.

Serbia's Ambassador to India, Sinisa Pavic, participated in the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Rishikesh on Sunday and said it was an "immense pleasure" for him to mark his sixth Yoga Day in India, describing yoga and Ayurveda as key elements of India's cultural identity and global outreach.

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Yoga as a Platform for Global Connection

Speaking on the occasion, the Serbian envoy said the celebration by the banks of the Ganga was especially meaningful and highlighted how Yoga Day brings together diplomats from across the world. He noted that the initiative, strongly promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a global platform for cultural connection and dialogue. "For me, it is an immense pleasure that I celebrate already the sixth Yoga Day in India... here beside the Ganga river, a very special place," Pavic said.

He added that Yoga and Ayurveda represent "the Indian respect for yoga and the Ayurvedic way of life as part of the identity of the Indian nation," and stressed that their importance lies in connecting "different nations and different people." The ambassador further said that Yoga Day offered an opportunity to share experiences with colleagues from different countries, adding that the event in Rishikesh allowed participants to not only practice yoga together but also strengthen friendship and communication among nations.

'Philosophy of Joining Hearts'

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, also addressed the gathering and said that yoga represents equality and unity beyond social divisions. He said that diplomats and officials from around 25 countries participated in the session along the banks of the Ganga, where people from the ages of "a two-year-old girl to a 92-year-old woman" joined in, reflecting that yoga does not discriminate between rich and poor.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati described yoga as a "philosophy of joining hearts," adding that the International Day of Yoga has become a global celebration of wellness and harmony. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising the initiative at the international level, including at the United Nations, and said yoga promotes discipline, positivity, and emotional balance. He also praised Modi's energy and commitment, saying it is "commendable" and inspired by the practice of yoga itself, which he described as a powerful tool for physical and mental transformation.

A Bridge for Cultural Engagement

The event in Rishikesh once again highlighted India's growing role in positioning yoga as a global wellness practice and a bridge for international cultural engagement.