PM Narendra Modi led the 12th International Day of Yoga in Kolkata, calling it a great collective celebration of humanity. He stressed the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' and urged people to make yoga a permanent part of their lives for wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday. The Prime Minister participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session along with thousands of Yoga practitioners.

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Extending his greetings to people across the world on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, PM Modi observed that June 21 is marked by the longest day of the year in several parts of the world and has also emerged as one of the largest collective celebrations of humanity through yoga, according to the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Addressing the gathering in Kolkata, the Prime Minister said that inspiring images of yoga were being witnessed from different parts of the world. "From the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, and from Bengal and the Northeast to the western region of Saurashtra, the entire nation appeared energised by the spirit of yoga. The country and the world seemed connected through a shared commitment to wellness and harmony, reflecting the unifying power of yoga", remarked Modi.

The Prime Minister also praised the people of Kolkata for their efforts under the "Swachhta Se Swagat" initiative. He said that the dedication, hard work and civic responsibility demonstrated by the citizens in maintaining cleanliness had become an inspiration for people across the country.

Yoga and Bengal's Spiritual Heritage

Modi stated that celebrating Yoga Day in West Bengal carried special significance because of the state's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. He recalled that Bengal is the land where Bhagwan Ramakrishna Paramahansa lived and taught, from where Swami Vivekananda introduced India's spiritual wisdom and yoga traditions to the world, and where Maharshi Aurobindo and Lahiri Mahasaya contributed immensely to the advancement of yogic thought and practice.

Referring to the teachings of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the Prime Minister said that true human identity is shaped through meaningful connections with the world around us, a principle that lies at the heart of yoga, the release stated. He also cited Aurobindo's belief that the whole of life is yoga, observing that when yoga becomes part of one's nature, it strengthens the foundation of human unity.

Theme: Yoga for Healthy Ageing

"Yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise and cannot be confined to any particular age group. It is a source of consciousness, vitality and inner illumination that enriches every stage of human life", Modi emphasised. Referring to this year's International Day of Yoga theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", he said that yoga offers a pathway to remaining healthy, active and energetic even as one grows older.

The Prime Minister stated that healthy ageing means ensuring that advancing years do not diminish human potential. He said that yoga encourages continuous growth and self-improvement throughout life. He expressed the aspiration that individuals should strive to be more flexible at forty than they were at twenty, more energetic at fifty than they were at thirty, and more resilient to lifestyle-related diseases at seventy than they were at fifty. He noted that yoga helps improve flexibility, sustain energy levels, reduce stress and promote mental well-being while also helping prevent lifestyle disorders.

"Regular practice of yoga transforms individuals into lifelong learners of their own bodies and minds. He said that greater self-awareness leads to better self-management and a healthier way of life", Modi observed. The Prime Minister remarked that the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" is not limited to the elderly but is relevant for people of all ages, making yoga a lifelong companion in the pursuit of health, well-being and personal growth.

Yoga as a Path to a Balanced Life

Referring to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Modi stated, "Balanced food habits, balanced recreation, balanced actions, and balanced sleep and wakefulness enable yoga to become a means of overcoming suffering". He observed that balance is the very foundation of yoga and is equally essential for a fulfilling life. Yoga teaches the art of living in a balanced manner. It guides individuals on what should be done and what should be avoided, helping them develop a healthier lifestyle, the release stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised that yoga is not confined to physical well-being alone. Rather, it provides a pathway from mental wellness to physical wellness. Referring to the expression "Yukta Chestasya Karmasu," he said that yoga helps individuals develop the wisdom to distinguish between what is right and what is not. "Such awareness becomes a source of inner peace and also creates pathways towards global harmony. Yoga is no longer relevant only as a personal lifestyle practice; it has become a necessity for building a better future for the world", Modi noted.

Modi stated that while millions of people participate in yoga activities every year on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, the day also provides an opportunity to renew a collective commitment towards making yoga an integral part of everyday life. He called upon people to ensure that yoga is not restricted to a single day or a single event, but becomes a permanent part of their lives, their families, and the lives of future generations.

Global Reach and 'Yoga 365' Initiative

The Prime Minister also highlighted the progress made under the "Yoga 365" initiative this year. "A 100-day online yoga programme was organized under the initiative and witnessed unprecedented public participation. More than three million people from 130 countries participated in the programme, reflecting the growing global acceptance and popularity of yoga", Modi remarked.

Concluding his address, Modi said that a healthy society lays the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous, and more confident nation. Expressing his wishes for the well-being of all, he invoked the ancient prayer, "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah" (May all be happy, may all be free from illness). (ANI)