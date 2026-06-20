Heavy rainfall in North Bengal has caused extensive damage, washing away the Dudhiya Bridge, says Suvendu Adhikari. One person has died, and the government has approved immediate restoration work and financial aid for the bereaved family.

North Bengal Ravaged by Heavy Rains

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that heavy rainfall in North Bengal has caused extensive damage, including the washing away of the Dudhiya Bridge, while authorities continue to monitor the flood-like situation in the region.

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Addressing a press conference on Friday, Adhikari said heavy rain had been lashing parts of North Bengal since Thursday night, affecting several areas, including Siliguri and Darjeeling. "Heavy rain has been lashing North Bengal since last night. Siliguri and Darjeeling have received heavy rainfall. There has been extensive damage, and a bridge has been completely washed away. The river situation is out of control. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation has received reports of damage, and landslides have also occurred in some places," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Dudhiya Bridge had been completely washed away, severely affecting connectivity in the area. "The Dudhiya Bridge has been completely washed away. Traffic has been diverted. It will take 4-5 days to restore connectivity," he said.

Government Announces Relief Measures

Adhikari added that the state government had approved both financial and administrative requirements for immediate restoration work. "We have granted both financial and cost approvals simultaneously. The work will be completed in 4-5 days," he said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed one rain-related death and announced financial assistance for the bereaved family. "One person has died due to the rains that have been continuing since last night. The government will provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the family," he said.

He further said, "Our Darjeeling MP, Raju Bista, has inspected the site. We are monitoring the situation, and all necessary steps will be taken."

Adhikari Meets Andhra Minister

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday presented Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and TDP National General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, with two significant cultural artefacts, including the Sacred Shad-bhuja-murti Patachitra and the Historic Sholapith Boat, during a high-profile meeting in Kolkata. (ANI)