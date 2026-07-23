Travel content creator Anusha, who had also travelled on the train during its inaugural run in January, returned for another journey and said she was "shocked" by the impeccable cleanliness, modern facilities and consistent service maintained by Indian Railways.

More than six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train, a foreign traveller's glowing review has taken social media by storm. Travel content creator Anusha, who had also travelled on the train during its inaugural run in January, returned for another journey and said she was "shocked" by the impeccable cleanliness, modern facilities and consistent service maintained by Indian Railways.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Anusha revealed that she had expected the train to show visible signs of wear after months of regular operations. Instead, she found the premium sleeper service remarkably well-maintained.

"I was fully prepared to find our Guwahati to Kolkata Vande Bharat completely trashed today," said Anusha, adding: "Six months after the massive inauguration, I'm travelling completely solo on the train and this time I booked first AC to check if the hype was actually real or just a one-day stunt."

The travel creator said she was pleasantly surprised from the moment she boarded. She praised the spacious cabin, sleek interiors and spotless condition of the coach.

"I was offered a chai, and then I went straight to inspect. And I'm shocked. The cabin is huge, modern and actually spotless even after six months."

According to Anusha, the biggest test was the train's washrooms—often considered a key indicator of cleanliness on long-distance rail journeys. Much to her surprise, the facilities exceeded expectations.

"But the ultimate taste was the bathroom and yes, our first AC has an actual shower area that is surprisingly clean," she said. "Even the food hit the same exact delicious spot as day 1. Our premium train actually passed the 6-month vibe check."

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding Anusha for highlighting a positive aspect of India's railway network. Several also praised Indian Railways for maintaining the premium sleeper service months after its launch, while urging passengers to play their part in preserving public infrastructure.

"Government of India is doing its best, It is we, the citizens, who don't deserve progress," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Thanks for showcasing the comfortable journey of Indian Railways."

A third added, "The Railways are doing their but, but we as passengers must preserve the amenities."