An artist surprised a foreigner at an airport with a handmade sketch of her. The woman's wholesome reaction has won hearts online with over 1.4 million views.

Sometimes, a small gesture is enough to bring a smile to someone's face. Proving that exactly, a sketch artist surprised a foreigner with a portrait of her at an airport, and her wholesome reaction has left social media users smiling ear to ear.

The video, which has now garnered over 1.4 million views, was shared on Instagram by artist Bobby Saladi. He wrote in the caption, "A Foreigner's Reaction Made My Day."

The Surprise Unfolds

The clip shows him sitting at the airport and quietly sketching a portrait of the foreigner who was waiting for her flight at the terminal. Completely unaware that she was the subject of an artwork, the woman continued to wait a few rows ahead of the artist while he carefully continued sketching.

"A quiet sketch of a foreigner in an airport. She didn't know I was drawing her," the text overlaying the clip read.

Heartwarming Reaction

After completing the portrait, Bobby handed it to the man sitting beside her, who then passed the sketch on to her. The woman appeared pleasantly surprised as she looked at the artwork.

Impressed by the wholesome gesture, she smiled at him from her seat and later walked over to personally thank him. She smiled ear to ear as she posed with the portrait. "That smile was worth everything," the text on the clip said.