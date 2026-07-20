Content creator Deepika Sharma found herself stranded after her electric vehicle ran out of battery. An Indian Army jawan, Narendra, stopped to help, pushing her car to a charging station and waiting until she was safe to proceed.

Running out of battery is every electric vehicle owner's nightmare. For content creator Deepika Sharma, that moment came midway through a journey, until an Indian Army jawan stopped to lend a helping hand. Content producer Deepika Sharma shared the incident on Instagram by posting a video of the jawan—whom she named as Mr. Narendra—assisting her in pushing her stuck automobile to the closest EV charging station.

She claims that the jawan stayed with her until she could safely resume driving, in addition to helping to reposition the car. Deepika reveals in the video that she was trapped without a nearby charging station because she misjudged the amount of power left in her electric vehicle.

But what happened next made an uncomfortable circumstance one that she claims she will never forget. In the video's caption, she added, "Some heroes wear the Indian Army uniform instead of capes."

Recalling the incident, she added, "Today, I found myself stranded after my EV ran out of charge. It was my mistake, and I honestly didn't know what to do." Deepika claims that Narendra intervened without hesitation. "He helped push my car to the charging station and stayed there until he was sure I was safe and could continue my journey," she said.

Before waiting at the charging station until the EV had enough juice to continue, the jawan is seen in the video assisting with the vehicle's relocation. Before they left ways, Deepika added, he gave her advice about the path ahead.

Watch Viral Video

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "Narendra, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, patience, and selfless help. I'll never forget what you did for me today." She referred to the film as "a small token of gratitude," dedicating it to both the soldier and Indian Army personnel "who serve the nation with courage and humanity."

Since then, the video has gone viral on Instagram, where many have praised the jawan for being prepared to assist a complete stranger. While some commended him for his generosity and stated the experience served as a reminder that even tiny acts of altruism may have a lasting impact, many saw his actions as a reflection of the ideals connected with the military services.