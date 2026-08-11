A 4-year-old girl in Pune's Chikhli area suffered serious injuries, receiving over 80 stitches, after being mauled by a pack of seven stray dogs. The incident, caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage over the stray dog menace in the locality.

A four-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs in the Chikhli area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, leaving her seriously injured. The chilling incident was captured on CCTV.

According to information shared by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Bhausaheb Bhoir, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minor stepped out of her house to collect some leaves from a tree nearby.

According to the girl's father, Girdhar Mishra, the girl was attacked by the pack of stray dogs while she was near the tree. He said that the minor sustained severe injuries in the attack and received more than 80 stitches on her head, besides injuries to her hands and thighs.

The CCTV footage shows the pack of dogs surrounding the child as she tried to escape. Two dogs then attacked her and knocked her to the ground, following which the other dogs also rushed towards her. Hearing the girl's screams, locals immediately rushed to her aid and managed to drive away the dogs, rescuing the child.

Speaking about the incident, the father said that the menace of stray dogs has become a serious concern in their locality and urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents.

5-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Separate Incident

Earlier, in a separate incident, a five-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after being allegedly knocked down by a car while playing inside a housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Sector 12 area. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed on the society premises.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on August 7. The girl was playing on the society premises when a four-wheeler suddenly hit her, leaving her seriously injured. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The CCTV footage shows the car hitting the child as she was playing in the society premises. The footage has since surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered against the driver at MIDC Bhosari Police Station under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. (ANI)